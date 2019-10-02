CA House Band of the Week: St. Clairsville Red Devils

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There are 77 members from 8th grade to seniors — the St. Clairsville ‘Red Devils’ Marching band has it all!

“We have like tubas, percussion with the bass drums and snare drums and then we have trumpets, melephones, baritones, trombones, flutes, clarinets. Then we have our fun ensemble with mallets and we also have a color guard.” Lyndsee Probst – Drum Major

Performing for a crowd is their favorite thing to do!

It shows when they are doing their show on Friday nights.

They have even qualified for the state competition the past 5 years.

“It’s an awesome group of kids. They work really hard but on the other side of it they also have a lot of fun. They enjoy playing music.” Justin Schwertfeger – Band Director

Their music set consists of a mix of classical pieces and popular modern songs!

“We did Umbrella by Rihanna and this year we are playing the Firebird Suite, and Mozart’s Requiem.” Logan Gillott – Drum Major

Students say they are a big family and a place you can go when you have nowhere else to go.

“We have such a positive hardworking group of kids on and off the field, and it’s just such a positive place and it’s a great thing to be a part of.” Lyndsee Probst – Drum Major

Congratulations to the Red Devils, this week’s CA House Band of the Week.