BEAT 588 Bad: Click Here To Get $100 From West Virginia

West Virginia has released details on how to get free money if you have been vaccinated.

Must be WV resident

Must be between the ages of 16 – 35 (Born after December 1, 1985)

Must have received two doses of Pfizer–BioNTech or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson

Applicants will be given two choices for incentives when applying. Applicant must choose one choice to complete this application

Payment card will be mailed once your application is approved

Savings Bonds will require an online TreasuryDirect account.

IMPORTANT – Savings Bonds require the creation of an Individual TreasuryDirect Account PRIOR to completing and submitting this application. If you intend to select this incentive, please first visit https://www.treasurydirect.gov to create your account. Once you have your TreasuryDirect Account Number, you can proceed with this application. Instructions for creating your account can be found via the resources below. Once approved, funds will be added to your account to purchase bonds as you choose.

All applications will be reviewed and verified. You only need to submit ONCE, duplicate applications will be rejected. Applications can take 4 – 6 weeks for processing depending on volume.

Should you have any questions about the process, please call DHHR’s COVID-19 information hotline 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304

You can click here to sign up to get a free $100 from West Virginia