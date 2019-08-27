Bellaire man charged for beating his girlfriend and baby arrives in court

The Bellaire man charged with beating his girlfriend and his baby was in court today.



31-year-old George Zachary Lekanudos is facing two counts of felonious assault.

As Judge David Trouten read him the charges, Lekanudos blurted out, “yeah, but I never touched my son at all.”

The judge asked if Lekanudos planned to hire an attorney.



He said he would if he gets out of jail to go back to work.

He said he’s a welder at Valley Fence.

The judge set his bond at $ 20,000 and said if he gets out, he is to have no contact with the victims.

His next hearing is set for Thursday.