Belmont County Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department has now on Friday reported 4 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county with 657 total positives, 44 cases isolated and 586 recovered.

Follow 7News for the latest updates.

_______________________________

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Only one new case was reported with 42 cases isolated and 4 hospitalized.

Follow 7News for the latest updates.