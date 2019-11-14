Belmont County man arraigned on four counts of “grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Belmont County man was arraigned before Judge John A. Vavra Thursday.

36-year-old Tony Paolella was arraigned in the Belmont County Common Pleas Court this morning on four counts of “grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.”

The felony charges stem from an incident that took place in June of 2017.

Paolella served five days in prison back in August before posting 10-thousand dollars cash bond.

His next court appearance is also set for December 9th at 1:00 p.m.