Belmont County man found not guilty after being charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary

A Belmont County man, charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary, has been found not guilty and been set free from jail.



You may recall Gary Anderson-Myers hid in the woods for several days in Bellaire last summer.



He was wanted for allegedly taking a woman hostage from the office of the Belle Village Apartments and dragging her out.



His trial began Tuesday and wrapped up Thursday.



The alleged victim failed to appear to testify, despite a subpoena.



Anderson-Myers took the stand in his own defense.



The jury deliberated for two hours before finding him not guilty on both counts.



Judge John Vavra warned Anderson-Myers, who was allegedly an admitted meth user, that he should not pick up the habit again upon his release after five months in jail, because he could die.



Belmont County Jail officials confirmed Anderson-Myers was released before 2 p.m