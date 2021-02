BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

The investigation of the February 2nd incident in rural Belmont County in which a man was hit by a vehicle is moving forward.



7 News was first to tell you about this incident.

Two men left a bar near Jacobsburg in separate vehicles, and both stopped along the way.

One man was run over and seriously injured.



Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan says he has now received a full report on the incident from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.