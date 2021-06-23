Vet Voices

Bethany College requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College will require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The college said in a press release Wednesday that its Pandemic Response Team made the decision according to ongoing guidance from the CDC.

The COVID vaccine has been added to the college’s list of student immunization requirements. However, the college also said in the press release that it will honor exceptions for medical, religious and philosophical reasons. Additionally, those students who receive exemptions will not be prevented from fully participating in classes, activities or athletics.

I applaud our community for its commitment to protecting one another, and I believe strongly that our decision to require the vaccine will maximize the Bethany experience even more.

Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, Bethany College President

Those students who wish to request an exemption will be given more guidance on July 15.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay with 7News for any updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter