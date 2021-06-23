Bethany College requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College will require all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The college said in a press release Wednesday that its Pandemic Response Team made the decision according to ongoing guidance from the CDC.

The COVID vaccine has been added to the college’s list of student immunization requirements. However, the college also said in the press release that it will honor exceptions for medical, religious and philosophical reasons. Additionally, those students who receive exemptions will not be prevented from fully participating in classes, activities or athletics.

I applaud our community for its commitment to protecting one another, and I believe strongly that our decision to require the vaccine will maximize the Bethany experience even more. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, Bethany College President

Those students who wish to request an exemption will be given more guidance on July 15.

