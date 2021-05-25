Biden Administration Outs Four Commissioners Including The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the ongoing vaccination program at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and over and the country wide efforts to increase vaccination rates. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- According to NPR, Four commissioners including the chair of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts have been asked to resign or be fired.

NPR received a copy from the chair of the U.S Commission of Fine Arts, Justin Shubow, who received a letter from from Catherine M. Russell, director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, requesting his resignation.

NPR says the letter states, “Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Commission will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight.” Dated on May 24.

Shubow was appointed to chair the commission by former President Trump in 2018.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA) is an independent federal agency that advises the president, Congress and the D.C. government “on matters of design and aesthetics.”

Shubow told NPR As chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, I was shocked and dismayed to learn that three of my fellow commissioners, along with myself, have been asked to resign or be terminated by the President. In the Commission’s 110-year history, no commissioner has ever been removed by a President, let alone the commission’s chairman. Any such removal would set a terrible precedent.”