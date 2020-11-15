Biden Coronavirus Advisor says 6-week national shutdown is possible

A Biden Coronavirus advisor says our US economy could shutdown in a way that officials say could tame this virus.

He’s talking about a 6-week-long shutdown.

“There’s no easy answer to any of this. No matter what we do, start lockdowns or no lockdowns.” Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the President for public health operations at Ohio University

Biden Coronavirus advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm says it could be as big as a national lockdown. But not everyone is on board.

“I don’t see us going to a national lockdown” Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the President for public health operations at Ohio University

Rather, Dr. Gillian Ice is talking about more of a progressive restriction that could be dialed up or down. But all that depends on how much the virus is tamed.

“So, more of surgical approach as opposed as to that blunt instrument of a wide-scale lockdown.” Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the President for public health operations at Ohio University

If this does go into effect, Dr. Ice believes where there is spread, there will also be more limitations.

“The idea is to try to bring the infections under control.” Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the President for public health operations at Ohio University

Large gatherings, restaurants, even gyms are possible places where, she says, we’ll see restrictions. There may also be targeted closures in certain areas at certain times.

All restrictions, Dr. Ice says, need to be based off where and how wide the spread is and how big the numbers are.

“The longer we have wide scale spread, the longer it is for us to get back to normal life.” Dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant to the President for public health operations at Ohio University

But in the meantime, Dr. Ice believes we just need to get through this until there’s a vaccine.

No word on how long this lockdown could be if it does happen. Dr. Ice says she doesn’t know if anyone is seriously considering a lockdown big enough to affect the entire nation.