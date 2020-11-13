Biden Coronavirus Advisor says 6-week national shutdown is possible

If our economy shuts down for 6 weeks or so, a Biden Coronavirus advisor says that could control this virus.

But a lot of this is still up in the air.

That Biden Coronavirus advisor says it’s possible, but a special assistant to the president at Ohio University doesn’t believe it would be as big as a national lockdown.

Dr. Gillian Ice is talking about it being more of a progressive restriction, which means it could get more or less strict. But only depending on how much the virus is controlled.

Until we get a vaccine, Dr. Ice says we just need to get through this.

“The idea is to try to bring the infections under control. The longer we have wide scale spread, the longer it is for us to get back to normal life.” dr. Gillian Ice, special assistant for public health operations to the president at Ohio University

Wherever the source of spread is in our community, Dr. Ice says it’s about limiting the social interactions there. This could led to restrictions on large gatherings, restaurants, even gyms.

But Dr. Ice says it’s unclear if this shutdown will go into effect. She says she doesn’t know if anyone is seriously considering a large scale lockdown.