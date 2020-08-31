Biden to speak in Pittsburgh today

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Biden-Harris campaign, Biden will “lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

The campaign said, “COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down. Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country.”

Biden will speak in Hazelwood on Monday afternoon.