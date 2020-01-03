Bieber releases new song “Yummy”

Justin Bieber is beginning the new year with a new song.
The 25-year-old singer released a new pop single titled “yummy” Friday.
The song is expected to be on his first album in five years.
Last month — Bieber announced the new album is expected this year.
He also plans to release a documentary series and kick off a world tour in 2020.
