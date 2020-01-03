Bieber releases new song “Yummy”

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Bieber is beginning the new year with a new song.

The 25-year-old singer released a new pop single titled “yummy” Friday.

The song is expected to be on his first album in five years.

Last month — Bieber announced the new album is expected this year.

He also plans to release a documentary series and kick off a world tour in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter