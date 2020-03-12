Big 12 Conference Tournament canceled

Top News

(WTRF/ AP) Conference Basketball championships around the country are being canceled because of concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Within the last few minutes, the Big 10, the Big 12, including West Virginia University, Conference USA, which includes Marshall University, the SEC and the ACC have all canceled their tournaments, effective immediately.

These cancellations are happening moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

