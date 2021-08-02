Biles to compete in balance beam finals

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final at the Olympics in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO (AP) – Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.

That’s a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.