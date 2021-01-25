Blood drive seeing less no-shows than ever before

All the blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and used to help those suffering with the virus in the area

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The biggest Ohio Valley blood drive for the year is still drawing a crowd even though it’s not in its typical huge-venue style.

Now at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in its 35th year, the Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive has been split into two days to manage crowd size, but it doesn’t mean today is any less vital.

While blood is needed 365 days in a year, the American Red Cross says these months of January and February see and uptick in elective surgeries and fires where blood is in high demand.

And in the era of a pandemic, there’s another urgency.

All the blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and the blood with a surplus of immunity will be used to help boost the immune system of people currently suffering with the virus in our area hospitals.

This is where this blood drive is more important than ever.

“We have had a shortage of donors over the holidays, schools have been not in session, and they’re sometimes our biggest draw for blood donations. So, this blood donation day and time is really important to us.” Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

And appointment only might actually be working smoother than the past.

“We have donors signed up and only one no-show which is outstanding, outstanding! We’ve never had that before.” Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager with American Red Cross

Riccadonna says the generosity of folks in the Ohio Valley has been overwhelming.

While Monday was filled to the brim, tomorrow is very much still in need of arms.

To sign up for Tuesday, head here.