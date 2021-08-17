Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl

1969: American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in concert at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- A lawsuit out of New York alleges Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old in 1965.

According to Spin.com , the lawsuit says that Dylan allegedly gave the plaintiff, who goes by J.C. in the complaint drugs and alcohol and that she “sustained physical and psychological injuries” and continues to deal with hardships due to the alleged abuse.

The suit, which was filed on Friday, August 13 says that JC alleges that Dylan at the age of 23 or 24 years old “exploited his status as a musician by grooming JC to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

The Guardian reports that the suit alleges Dylan abused the plaintiff multiple times.

JC is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial for allegations of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

A representative for Dylan said, “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”