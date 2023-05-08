WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The WVU Coaches Caravan kicked off its four-stop trip in the Friendly City.

Coach Bob Huggins is NOT at the WVU Coaches Caravan’s first stop in Wheeling.

Basketball head coach Bob Huggins skipped out on the evening after his appearance on a Cincinnati radio program led to an apology.

The Coaches Caravan began with the reading of his formal statement, apologizing for what he said.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for —and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.” Statement from Bob Huggins, WVU Head Basketball Coach

WVU Athletics also made a statement on the incident.

Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department. Statement from WVU Athletics

The Mountaineer Athletic Club has been a part of this event for years.

The WVU Coaches Caravan has arrived in Wheeling. WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Bake joins several coaches, including football coach Neal Brown.

Several coaches and administrators were at the gathering including WVU football head coach Neal Brown.

Our Ashley Kaiser spoke with him about why they put on this tour and what’s in store for the upcoming season.

Wheeling is such an important area. There have been some great players from here, some of our top doners, a lot of supporters, and a ton of alumni right here in Wheeling… To me, why West Virgnia? And I get asked that a lot. Well, it’s because football is really important here. If you want to go coach and you want to play at a place where it’s really important. It means a lot. You see that at events like this where so many Mountaineers show up and they’re in support. They’re ready for the Penn State game right now. Neal Brown, Head Football Coach

The group’s next stop is set to take place on Tuesday at Glade Springs starting at 5:30 p.m.

They will also visit Parkersburg and Martinsburg throughout the week.