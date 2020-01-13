Body camera video records moment officer is hit by a train

Police in Georgia have released body camera video showing the moment an officer was hit by a train while on duty.

News outlets report Polk County officer Andy Anderson suffered a concussion and broke several bones in the collision near Rockmart on Tuesday.

The moment of impact was recorded on the officer’s 360-degree body camera.

The police chief says Anderson was so focused on catching the suspect that he didn’t realize how close he was to the tracks.

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jayden Moats, got away and still hasn’t been arrested.