Body found in Harrison County identified as Bellaire woman

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- The body identified in Harrison County on Friday, alongside County Rd. 36 has been identified as 40-year-old Sherry Lynn Shrieve
Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers has confirmed that a body was found in Harrison County Friday before 7 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
