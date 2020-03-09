Body found in Harrison County identified as Bellaire woman

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- The body identified in Harrison County on Friday, alongside County Rd. 36 has been identified as 40-year-old Sherry Lynn Shrieve

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers has confirmed that a body was found in Harrison County Friday before 7 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

