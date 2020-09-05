Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic begins today

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic runs today and tomorrow with a 7:00 a.m. start time each day. The event wrap-up time for each day will be determined.

The event has deep roots in West Virginia, with the inaugural event dating back to the 1930s and is considered the oldest amateur classic in the state and features a $10,000 purse according to director Dan Tennant.

The tournament is being held at the Crispin Golf Course at Oglebay Park.

Details about the event include: