Boy, 12, arrested for series of 4 armed carjackings in just under an hour

A 12-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with a series of four armed carjackings in the city that all took place in under an hour.

The incidents began at approximately 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, when two suspects reportedly approached a person who was seated in their vehicle, brandished a handgun at them and demanded that they exit the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“The victim did not comply and fled the scene,” said the MPD in a statement.

The suspects struck again 46 minutes later at approximately 7:15 p.m. just a few blocks away from their initial carjacking attempt when they, again, approached an individual sitting in their car, showed them their firearm and demanded that they get out of their vehicle. This person also did not comply with the suspect’s orders and fled the scene.

Just five minutes later at approximately 7:20 p.m., the suspects made a third approach to a victim, showed them the firearm and subsequently demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle before the suspects ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

“At approximately 7:24 pm, the suspects approached the [last] victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1000 block of Evarts Street, Northeast,” the MPD said in a statement. “One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended a short time later. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.”

According to the MPD, a 12-year-old juvenile male from Southeast, D.C., was arrested that same evening and charged with the armed carjacking offenses. An additional suspect who was with the 12-year-old suspect was captured on surveillance footage but has not yet been arrested and is still on the run.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the incident is still under investigation and that they offer a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.