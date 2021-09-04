BREAKING – Crews continue to battle massive scrapyard fire in Benwood

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews from across the Ohio Valley are responding to a Saturday evening scrapyard fire in Marshall County.

Benwood Fire Chief Garson Taylor tells 7NEWS he received the call around 5:30 PM of the “Strauss Scrapyard” in flames. Some others are saying the scrapyard’s formal name is ‘Automatic Recycling.’

The fire chief says no firefighters are injured as they continue to battle the flames and smoke.

Fire at Benwood scrapyard taken by 7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley

The fire chief described the initial fire being made up of multiple stacks of cars catching flames.

Fire crews from Marshall, Ohio and even Belmont counties have responded. Chief Taylor says the Marshall County Tanker Task Force has been refilled twice and they also have boats aiding from the Ohio River.

Crews have been battle the blaze for going on three hours.

The Benwood fire cheif tells 7NEWS they have a long night ahead of them but that the smoke and flames are going down.

View of fire from where residents were standing. Photo taken by 7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley

Some Benwood residents watching told 7NEWS they were concerned of fuel tanks in the scrapyard potentially catching fire. The chief says they nearest fuel is 500 yards from the fire and he does not consider it a concern at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.