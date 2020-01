BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Crews are responding to a fully engulfed structure fire on 1377 West Liberty Road in Bethany.

Fire Departments on scene are Bethany, McKinleyville, and West Liberty VFD along with Brooke County EMS.

According to Brooke County officials there is no word on any injuries at the moment.

Stay with 7News for updates on this fire.