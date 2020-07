BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Some breaking news out of Belmont County as Daelim Chemical U.S.A has withdrawn from the ethane cracker plant project.

They were an equity partner with PTTGC America on that project, which is expected to be delayed by six to nine months due to the pandemic.

Daelim calls the decision difficult but necessary.

PTTGC says it plans to move forward and is in the process of looking for a new partner.

