BREAKING: I-470 East closed after major accident near Elm Grove, one person dead

UPDATE — As of 8:40 PM, I-70 Eastbound has reopened. I-470 Eastbound remains closed.

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police dispatch says a multi-vehicle crash near the I-470 split has closed all eastbound lanes for both interstates.

Wheeling Police confirm one person died in the accident.

Wheeling Police Officials tell me: One dead, 3 injured, and eastbound lanes closed. I’m on scene now in Elm Grove – AVOID I-70 & I-470! Stay with 7NEWS at 10 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/QtSXTI94ms — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) April 5, 2021

Officials say a vehicle was on fire caused by the collision, but dispatch cannot comment on the extent of other injuries at this time.

Both interstates eastbound (heading towards the Highlands from the Wheeling tunnel) on I-470 and I-70 are closed.

This accident happened around 6 PM Sunday.

Wheeling Fire Department worked to put out the vehicle on fire and the Bethlehem Police Department is guiding traffic off the Bethlehem exit at this time.

Wheeling Police are advising the public if traveling locally via I-470 East, use Exit 1 in Bethlehem and use WV 88. US 40 is also not accessible in Elm Grove near Lumbar Ave for fire response.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.