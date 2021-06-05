Vet Voices

Wellness check turns barricade, large police presence on Wheeling Island

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Police received calls for a wellness check on Wheeling Island Saturday afternoon.

When officers responded, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says the person the officers were checking on made threats involving weapons.

Police then backed off and set up a safety parameter. This is when negotiators attempted to make contact.

Eventually Chief Schwertfeger says the subject calmed down enough and no weapons were found.

The individual was taken to Wheeling Hospital by police to undergo a mental hygiene assessment.

The barricade lasted about two hours and the chief is thankful no one was injured.

7News reporter Aliah Keller is on South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island where she reports there is a large police presence.

Multiple police departments are on the scene including the West Virginia State Police and the Wheeling Police Department, Keller says.

We do not yet know the reason for this police activity on Wheeling Island.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for more details as they become available.

