Wellness check turns barricade, large police presence on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Police received calls for a wellness check on Wheeling Island Saturday afternoon.

When officers responded, Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says the person the officers were checking on made threats involving weapons.

JUST IN – Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger tells me it was a wellness check turned BARRICADE after the person threatened weapons – Police blocked off the scene for about two hours – The subject calmed down & was taken to Wheeling Hospital – NO ARRESTS WERE MADE @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/733MmeACbu — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 6, 2021

Police then backed off and set up a safety parameter. This is when negotiators attempted to make contact.

Eventually Chief Schwertfeger says the subject calmed down enough and no weapons were found.

The individual was taken to Wheeling Hospital by police to undergo a mental hygiene assessment.

The barricade lasted about two hours and the chief is thankful no one was injured.

PREVIOUS:

7News reporter Aliah Keller is on South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island where she reports there is a large police presence.

There is a heavy police presence on South Broadway St on Wheeling Island. 7News is on the scene, actively working to learn more @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/f4KY0OCwHi — Aliah Keller (@keller_aliah) June 5, 2021

Multiple police departments are on the scene including the West Virginia State Police and the Wheeling Police Department, Keller says.

We do not yet know the reason for this police activity on Wheeling Island.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for more details as they become available.