Mitchell Power Plant fire contained; all employees thought to be safe

UPDATE: (10:30 AM) — According to AEP spokesperson, Joelle Moray, there is no fire at the plant as of Saturday morning. The fire was contained Friday night, and all employees were thought to be safe.

UPDATE (9:30 PM) — According to AEP spokesperson, Joelle Moray, the fire is contained at this time. She was also able to confirm to 7News that all employees are believed to be safe.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — According to Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart, the AEP Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County is on fire.

Hart says the fire started as a transformer fire, but has since spread to the plant itself. There is no word on injuries or the extent of the fire at this time.

Washington Lands, Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department, Roberts Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, New Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Glen Dale Fire are all on scene. No roads have been closed at this time.

This is a developing story story so stay with 7News for updates.