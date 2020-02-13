Bridgeport Mayor steps down; ordered to report to jail or pay bond

Belmont Count, OH (WTRF)- The former Bridgeport, Ohio Mayor, David Smith, has officially stepped down from his duties his lawyer stated in court this morning.

Smith was scheduled for an arraignment hearing today.

Smith was also ordered to report to jail at 9 am tomorrow or post a $ 10,000 bond.

David Smith has stepped down from his duties as Bridgeport mayor for now, his attorney revealed.



Smith was indicted on one count of tampering with records, one count of theft in office, and two counts of conflict of interest.



They say Smith allegedly stole money people had paid for their traffic tickets and removed the tickets from the record.

They say Smith also allegedly used a village employee to babysit and to do his banking….while on the clock.



It is believed that the losses to the village are greater than $ 20,000.