Bridgeport Schools exploring prospect of reviving Perkins Field as new football stadium

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Bridgeport Exempted Schools updated the community on an ongoing fight that has left several residents upset.

We sent a letter to the school board. We are against any form of eminent domain for this type of project. We agree if you are going to put a highway, a water treatment plant — something that is very specific, has to be in this location — we get that as individuals. But for something like this, we are totally against it. We are totally 100 percent against it. Michael Bianconi, Trustee – Pease Township

Bridgeport High School is currently looking for a new home for its football stadium and the Board of Education is considering the use of eminent domain.

Officials are exploring alternative options, such as renovating Perkins Field but that route would have several challenging hurdles.

I guess the possibility comes down to this. Ultimately, whatever we do, we have to do a flood study and then, we will do some geotechnical testing to make sure the sight is safe to put bleachers there. But ultimately, what will end up happening is the local flood plain coordinator will have to approve the plans that we do and we will work with that person very closely as well as the state will have to approve the plans as well. If we can get those two signatures and those two initiates to sign off, then we will start working on a plan to rebirth Perkins Field. Brent Ripley, Superintendent – Bridgeport Exempted Schools

The Board of Education is optimistic of a decision everyone agrees with but their main concerns remain with the students at Bridgeport High School.

But what it all comes down to is we are here for kids. And I am here to get these kids a stadium. Not just the football team, the band, the cheerleaders, alumni and community. Brent Ripley, Superintendent – Bridgeport Exempted Schools

Latest Posts: