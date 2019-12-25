Brooke County gets new 911 Director

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A lot of things are changing in Brooke County this upcoming new year.

Along with their new judicial annex building and a new bridge they have also named a new 911 Director.

Christina White has been a 911 dispatch for 17 years and she loves each and every minute of it. So being named the new director was a completely awesome surprise!

“It’s an honor to continue to serve all the residents in Brooke County. I absolutely love dispatching. I absolutely love it so to continue to do something that you’re passionate about it means a lot.

Christina White – 911 Director

For 2020, White says they are working on upgrades on radios and moving the 911 center into a different part of the building.

