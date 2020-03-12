Closings and Delays
Brooke County Schools

Brooke County Schools will operate on a Two Hour Delay Friday

Brooke County, WV. A (WTRF)- Brooke County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Faculty and staff will report on time for curriculum development and additional cleaning.

