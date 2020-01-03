Brooke County Sheriff fined for damaged car

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A West Virginia Sheriff has been fined for damaging a car and lying about what happened.

The Associated Press reports that Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer damaged the car with a shopping cart in 2018. The report also says he tried to bill the county, saying the damage was caused by his police cruiser.

Records released by the state ethics commission show Sheriff Palmer has agreed to pay 5 thousand dollars and undergo ethics training.

He did not return a voicemail left at his office.