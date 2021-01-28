Brooke County Sheriff’s take action on truck traffic

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

After a number of complaints from the public about truck traffic, the Brooke County Sheriff is taking action.

Sheriff Beatty met with representatives from Southwest Energy Tuesday morning to discuss a number of things.

They talked about truck routes, unsafe driving complaints, and future operations in Brooke County.

Southwest asked the Sheriff that if possible, to try and get the truck number for future complaints.

Southwest will also be speaking to the trucking companies working in the area.

“There was a Facebook post the other night where somebody videoed a truck that was actually coming up the hill into this same area that was all over the road, actually in the other lane. And I think there were two or three viewed incidents where they could have hit somebody head on.” Sheriff Richard Beatty – Brooke County

Sheriff Beatty says Brooke County Deputies will be increasing patrols along the routes provided by Southwest for the foreseeable future.