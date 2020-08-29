Buckeye Local South Elementary delays opening day due to flooding on all three floors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — On Saturday, Mrs. Kim Leonard, superintendent of Buckeye Local Schools announced school starting delays due to flooding in the area Friday.

Extreme flooding affected all three floors at South Elementary, making it necessary to delay the start of school for all students in grades pre-K to 6. Schools officials cannot use the building, and they do not know the extent of the damage at this time.

The faculty and staff of all three elementary schools will meet next week to devise a plan for students to report to school.

All students attending North Elementary and West Elementary will remain in their respective buildings. Students from South Elementary will be temporarily placed in one of these buildings.

School officials anticipate the return of all students in grades K-6 on Sept. 10 and pre-school students on Sept. 14.

Students in junior high and senior high will begin as planned on Monday, Aug. 31.

By the end of the week, school officials will contact the parents of South Elementary students to notify them as to which building they will be attending.