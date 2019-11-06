Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020

Demand is surging for hard seltzer drinks and bud light is hoping to capitalize off that growth.

Bud Light’s own version will debut next year.

The alcoholic drink is made from cane sugar and natural fruit flavor.

One can has one-hundred calories, two grams of carbs, and five-percent alcohol by volume.

It will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry, and mango.

Drinks will be sold in individual cans — and in 12-packs in a variety or single flavors.

Analysts at guggenheim partners say that currently, the brand ‘white claw,’ is the top-selling hard seltzer brand.

But as more consumers seek options with fewer calories and less sugar — other brands are expected to see sales continue to increase.