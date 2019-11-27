Building a Better Community: American Red Cross

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the areas best-kept secrets.

Our Building a Better Community Series continues with an inside look at The American Red Cross.

American Red Cross is not just about donating blood. They offer a lot of other services as well.

From disaster services including preparing people to services to the armed forces including the emergency communications for active military, but also for the veteran population and also training services like CPR and First Aid

American Red Cross has a strong history of being in service to the communities since 1881. We rely heavily on volunteers. If fact, 90% of our work force is volunteer staff. They are the front line troops, the boots on the ground. They really get everything done. Sharon Kesselring, American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia Executive Director

Part of the Disaster Services is their Home Fire Campaign where they respond to home fires and provide direct financial assistance and other means of service.

That means making sure the resident is safe, sound and secure, and that they have a place to go for the night.

Kesselring said without the help if the United Way they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

Specifically for this Red Cross chapter our United Way helps to support our Home Fire Campaign and that includes that free smoke alarm installations project. Sharon Kesselring, American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia Executive Director

Part of that campaign is their Sound the Alarm Project. They are excited to announce that next Spring in Wheeling the organization will be doing a concentrated installation of smoke alarms, all in one day.

Our goal is to install at least 500 smoke alarms. We expect that to go even higher and we are going to try and do all that in one day. We will be working with the city fire department and volunteer fire departments, corporate partners, individual partners, lots of different folks to help put that on and make it happen. Sharon Kesselring, American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia Executive Director

That date is set for April the 18 and The American Red Cross will be releasing the phone number to call to make an appointment in February.

Volunteers are always needed and blood donations are extremely important during the holidays.

For any information or more details on any of the programs you can call 304-232-0711 or click on their website, redcrosswv.org .

