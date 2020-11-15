Building on Market Street collapses due to high winds

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A building in the 500 block of Market Street in North Wheeling collapsed this afternoon due to high winds according to officials.
There were no injuries.
7News has a crew on the scene and will report any updates.
