Building on Market Street collapses due to high winds

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A building in the 500 block of Market Street in North Wheeling collapsed this afternoon due to high winds according to officials.

There were no injuries.

7News has a crew on the scene and will report any updates.

Also follow WTRF.com for new details as they emerge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter