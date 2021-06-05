Burger King will donate to an LGBTQ group for every chicken sandwich sold during Pride month (and, yes, even on Sundays.)

(WTRF) — In a tweet earlier this week, Burger King announced that they would make a donation to the Human Rights Commission for every chicken sandwich they sell.

The tweet explains that this promotion runs during Pride month, which is held each June to recognize LGBT communities and their history.

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!



during #pride month (even on Sundays 👀) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch'King sold 🏳️‍🌈 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

The tweet says Burger King will even offer this promotion on Sundays, a not so subtle dig aimed at Chick-fil-A which is not open Sundays and has been the target of boycotts stemming from the company CEO, Dan Cathy’s support of a Christian charity .

Critics also question his opposition views on the H.R. 5 Equality Act which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

It seems that even the chicken sandwich is now charged by opinion,