CA House Band of the Week: Shadyside Tigers

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s week ten of the high school football season and this week our viewers again picked our band of the week.

We went over to Belmont County, where we met up with the Shadyside Tigers.

They Are this weeks CA House Band of the Week.

Also known as the Pride of Shadyside, they have 21 members that make up the band and that includes 6 majorettes and a variety of instruments!

Band Director Mikayla Schultz describes her band as very charismatic and unique!

“Most of us are one to a part. So even every student is playing their own part. So they are very independent and responsible and you can hear them in the background and you know they like rehearsing, they like playing this music and they and they do it themselves.” Mikayla Schultz – Band Director

Another extraordinary thing about the Tiger Marching Band is that their majorettes double as band members during concert season! This year they also made up their own routines.

“So that’s a lot of responsibility on us because every Friday we’re in front of the whole town. It’s a little bit of pressure, but we love it so. It’s a good group of girls. I’m happy with everyone that’s on here. We all work very well together.” Sarah Teasdale – Head Majorette

SMALL BUT MIGHTY is this band’s theme!!

“Though we are small we do make a big impact on this town and we have a lot of fun doing it.” Ryan Kuhn – Senior Band Member

Songs like Africa, Toto Hold the line, and Tequila are among their favorites to play!

“So we’ve got some classic rock, some a little bit Latin, some pop tunes, more contemporary things.” Mikayla Schultz – Band Director

Congratulations to the Shadyside Tigers Marching Band, this weeks CA House Band of the Week.

Shadyside plays this Friday away against Monroe Central at 7 p.m..