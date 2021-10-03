Calling all ghouls and goblins! Oglebay’s annual ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is back

WHEELING W.Va (WTRF) If you’re looking for a fun fall activity to enjoy with you family, Oglebay Good Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo” began this weekend.

Boo at the Zoo is the Zoo’s yearly fundraising event and helps keep them open 365 days of the year. This spooktacular event has several activities, such as an interactive scavenger hunt and a Halloween train ride

Shawnna Cook, guest services manager, says there are all kinds of unique spooky themed scenes and decorations that are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

It is outdoors, hopefully the weather is beautiful. You get to actually see the animals as you walk around the zoo. The train tracks are decorated so it is fun to ride the train so you can see the decorations going around the train tracks. It is family friendly so it’s not too scary so that kids of all ages can enjoy. Shawnna Cook, guest services manager at the Good Zoo

Kids ages 3-12 event get a free treat bag to enjoy. The proceeds from Boo at the Zoo go to benefit the care and conservation of the animals.