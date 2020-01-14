Cancer death rates down from 2016-2017

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The American Cancer Society says cancer deaths were down 2.2% from 2016 to 2017 in the United States.

Dr. Jondavid Pollock is a Radiation Oncologist and says cancer rates have been slowly dropping since 1991.

He says a lot of the lower rates have a lot to do with lung cancer specifically and he thinks it is mostly due to the improvements in the treatments.

Dr. Pollock says he is encouraged by this news but he is also skeptical as well.

“Because when we start getting improvements related to better treatments we are encouraged too continue those treatments and to investigate new treatments based on the same immuneotherapy concepts. So this is only good news.” Dr. Jondavid Pollock – Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist

He also says one way to prevent lung cancer is to NOT SMOKE.

Also getting a lung screening is always a good thing to do.