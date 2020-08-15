Alcohol a factor in Kruger Street crash

UPDATE August 16, 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Police Department reports that alcohol was a factor in the accident on Kruger Street Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday when the driver of a sedan crashed into a parked truck. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital by the Wheeling Fire Department where they were treated for non-life threatening injures.

No arrests have been made at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A silver sedan struck a parked truck on Kruger Street in Wheeling Friday night according to Wheeling Police.

Photos provided to 7News from a passerby show the sedan lodged partially under the truck.

A police official stated that the driver of the sedan had non life-threatening injuries and that any impairment of the driver by drugs or alcohol was still being investigated. Police did not release the name of the driver.

Follow 7News for updates to this story.