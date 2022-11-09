(WTRF) — Acquitted of charges for murder, manslaughter, and child-abuse in the famous 2011 trial concerning the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee; mother Anthony gives her account of the events from 2008 in a tell all series, says NBC.

Anthony didn’t testify at the trial, but will speak on-camera for the first time in a Peacock docuseries titled “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,”. The premiere is scheduled for November 29.

Caylee was last seen on June 16, 2008. More than a month later, Caylee’s grandmother reported her missing on July 15, 2008. Police arrested the 22 year old Anthony the next day on charges of child neglect and Anthony stated to investigators that her daughter had vanished with a babysitter.

A utility worker in Orlando found Caylee’s skeletal remains six months after her disappearance, less than one mile from her grandparents’ home in a wooded area.

In the weeks of investigating, photos of Anthony partying surfaced during the time that Caylee was missing. Anthony’s defense lawyer said that the 2 year old accidentally drowned in the family pool and Anthony worried about being accused of intentionally killing her.

Prosecutors alleged the young mother drugged Caylee with chloroform and then duct-taped her mouth. Experts testified at the trial that air samples from Anthony’s car showed decaying human remains had been present.

Since the acquittal, several movies and documentary series have tried to piece together what happened with the evidence known. A press release from Peacock, from parent company NBCUniversal, stated the latest addition will showcase Anthony’s “personal archives and behind the scenes footage”.

Alexandra Dean, the showrunner and director said in a statement that public and media opinion have been convinced of her guilt. This is Anthony’s opportunity to share her story with an in-depth on-camera account.

The purpose of the interviews were to share an unbiased truth so that the public could hear all sides of the story, from opposing voices to Casey herself.

Dean shared that Casey did not see or give notes over the course of the 6-months of filming. Dean and her team had complete editorial control of the reporting they did. She goes on to say that Anthony shares her account of what happened to her daughter “against multiple sources of potential evidence.”

The press release states that Casey’s side of the story will make people look again and will “surprise many.”