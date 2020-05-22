Cathedral reopens for mass this weekend, but under strict guidelines

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The Cathedral of St. Joseph will reopen for mass Saturday at 6 p.m., after weeks of live streaming to the Catholic faithful online.

Monsignor Joe Peterson said the members have been “aching to return” to mass in person.



First, people will be required to wear a mask upon entering and wear it the entire time.

Pews are taped off to keep people six feet away from each other, with the exception of families, who are allowed to sit together.



The baptismal font is empty so people can not dip their fingers into the holy water.



Communion will consist of the wafer but not the wine, and people will stay six feet apart by observing marks on the floor.



There will be no choir, just an organist and a cantor.



They’ve removed the hymnals from the pews; they will use a worship guide that’s a single sheet of paper that will then be discarded.



People will drop their offertory envelope into one of two baskets located at the front of the church, as they’re going up for communion.

There will be overflow availability for the 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday Masses in the Great Hall at Central Catholic High School.



There will be no children’s liturgy.



The room off the sanctuary normally used for that will now be used for confession, because the confessionals do not offer six-foot social distancing capacity.



The Saturday evening mass will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. and recorded for rebroadcast at 11 a.m. Sunday on ABC Ohio Valley.



Check your local listings for the channel.