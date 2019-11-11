CBS Winter 2020 Schedule: Premiere Dates For Survivor, Criminal Minds, New Series, And More

CBS is doubling up on primetime premieres in 2020, adding two new dramas (FBI: Most Wanted and Tommy), two major milestones (the 40th season of Survivor and the 15th and final season of Criminal Minds), and two more returning favorites (MacGyver and Undercover Boss).

A full listing of the winter schedule changes can be found below, including new time periods for several existing shows—and a powerful pairing for fans of the NCIS franchise—on CBS and CBS All Access.

The series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted is on Tuesday, Jan 7. at 10/9c.

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI (which airs immediately before on Tuesdays at 9/8c) and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon in a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

The series premiere of Tommy is on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10/9c.

Starring multiple Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, Tommy is equal parts political, procedural, and family drama. Falco plays a former high-ranking NYPD officer (and true blue New Yorker) who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. The new series will debut after Evil completes its 13-episode first season.

The Season 40 premiere of Survivor is on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c.

The milestone 40th season and 20th year of the Emmy Award-winning, ground-breaking series Survivor debuts with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c, hosted by Jeff Probst. It moves to its regular Wednesday 8/7c time period on Feb. 19.

STREAM: Every Episode Of Survivor On CBS All Access

The final season premiere of Criminal Minds is on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c.

Criminal Minds begins its 15th and final season with a special two-hour episode. It moves to its regular Wednesday 9/8c time period on Jan. 15 and will conclude with a two-hour series finale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c. The following week, SEAL Team will return with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9/8c.

The Season 4 premiere of MacGyver is on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c.

Get ready for a new Friday night lineup! A reimagining of the classic series starring Lucas Till in the title role, MacGyver returns for its fourth season on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c. The same night, Hawaii Five-0 moves to its new time period at 9/8c. Magnum P.I. will return in the spring after MacGyver concludes its season run.

The Season 9 premiere of Undercover Boss Season is on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8/7c.

The Emmy Award-winning alternative series Undercover Boss will air in the time slot until the season premiere of Survivor on Feb. 12.

Plus, NCIS: New Orleans moves to Sundays with NCIS: Los Angeles!

Beginning Feb. 16, NCIS: New Orleans will move to Sundays at 10/9c, forming a strong two-hour NCIS block with NCIS: Los Angeles at 9/8c.

NEW PRIMETIME LINEUPS IN THE CBS WINTER 2020 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8/7c – NCIS

9/8c – FBI

10/9c – FBI: Most Wanted (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8/7c – Undercover Boss (Season 9 Premiere)

9/8c – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Season 15 Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8/7c – Undercover Boss

9/8c – Criminal Minds (Regular Time Period)

10/9c – S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8/7c – Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c – The Unicorn

9/8c – Mom

9:30/8:30c – Carol’s Second Act

10/9c – Tommy (Series Premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

8/7c – MacGyver (Season 4 Premiere)

9/8c – Hawaii Five-0 (New Time Period)

10/9c – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8/7c – Survivor (2-Hour Season 40 Premiere)

10/9c – Criminal Minds (Special Time)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8/7c – God Friended Me

9/8c – NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c – NCIS: New Orleans (New Time Period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8/7c – Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9/8c – Criminal Minds (2-Hour Series Finale)