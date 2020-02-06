CDC to distribute coronavirus test kits worldwide

Top News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

The US centers for disease control and prevention will distribute 400 test kits for Wuhan coronavirus

Each test kit can perform up to 800 patient samples.

The test is called a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction test.

It can detect Wuhan coronavirus from nasal or oral swabs.

Half the kits will go to domestic laboratories and half will go to international labs.

The extra kits mean local health officials will be able to confirm cases themselves rather than waiting for the CDC.

Previously, the CDC was the only lab in the u-s able to test for the new coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter