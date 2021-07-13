Celebration With The Stars Is Coming To The Ohio Valley This July



RAYLAND, OHIO – (WTRF) Tickets are now on sale for the Celebration With The Stars event featuring TV icons Lindsay Wagner, Loni Anderson and Erik Estrada.

Christian ministers Brian and Shawn Chrisagis will debut their newest CD called Let Heaven Overflow following a meet and greet signing with the stars who are all devoted Christians.

The Chisagis brothers, who are hosting the event, are especially excited about what this event means to the entire area.

Shawn Chrisagis says,”They’re looking for something to bring them joy and Jesus is the answer, but we also think the stars have a lot to offer and just like the pillars of the church or pillars of anything if you pull the pillars out of a building these are the pillars of Hollywood and the ones who started good entertainment and really quality stuff that we all grew up loving and enjoying.”

According to Brian Chrisagis, “These three are making a difference. They really are and it’s a blessing to bring them to the Ohio Valley to bring hope, to bring inspiration, to stir up people and to just bring back some reminiscence of or nostalgia of the better days.”

The event will take place at Buckeye Local High School on Saturday, July 31st in the high school auditorium.

Doors open at 5 PM.

The celebrities will take pictures and sign autographs at 5:30 PM.

The show gets underway at 6 PM and goes through 9:30 PM.

Call 740-859-2344 or 304-650-0425 to obtain tickets.

Each ticket costs 25 dollars.