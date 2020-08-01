Central Catholic 2020 graduates finally get to walk down the aisle

Today’s the day that 2020 graduates at Central Catholic High School actually walked down the aisle in-person.

72 students just graduated, but it still wasn’t a typical graduation day for them.

The ceremony was outside at the Oglebay Park Amphitheater as usual, but Principal Rebecca Sancomb says they had to follow the health guidelines. All grads were social distanced… even as they walked. Sancomb says their grads were not physically handed their diplomas.

This ceremony was postponed until August due to COVID-19.