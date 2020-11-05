Child found safe in Jefferson County; Police say kidnapper at large

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A child that was reported missing in the Jefferson County area last night has been found safe.

However, the man who police say took her remains at large.

Authorities say around 7PM last night, 4-year-old Cailee was taken by her biological father Corey Rice when he allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend’s house.

Rice is a black male, 32 years old, about 5 foot 9 and 165 pounds.

He was last seen in the Mingo Junction area driving a teal 2010 Ford Escape and was wearing a black hoodie and blue Nike sweatpants.

He is also armed, and considered dangerous.

Call 911 if you see the suspect or the vehicle.

